Approfondimenti Grammy Awards 2023: tutte le nomination [LISTA] Di Andrea Campana -

Condividi l'articolo Ecco tutti i nominati nelle principali categorie ai Grammy Awards 2023 Ci siamo: abbiamo le nomination per la prossima edizione dei Grammy Awards, che si terrà il 5 febbraio 2023 a Los Angeles. Facciamo qualche considerazione sui nomi più presenti nelle categorie principali (non riportiamo country, jazz e classica; trovate tutto qui), e vediamo chi sono gli artisti più nominati. Beyoncé è quella che ha avuto più nomination, comprese tre nelle categorie più importanti, per un totale di nove (non tutte riportate qui); è quindi la favorita assoluta, e non è la prima volta. Seguono a ruota Kendrick Lamar, con otto nomination; Adele ed Harry Styles con sette; e Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled e Jay-Z, con sei ciascuno.

Da segnalare nella categoria Best New Artist l’inserimento dei nostri Maneskin e delle Wet Leg. Tra gli altri troviamo i buoni vecchi ABBA, Lizzo, Steve Lacy (!) e Doja Cat. Un’unica nomination per Arctic Monkeys, Arcade Fire (nonostante le accuse di molestie dirette al frontman Win Butler), Red Hot Chili Peppers e Machine Gun Kelly. Ecco la lista qui sotto. Non scordate di seguirci sempre su LaScimmiaSente.

Record Of The Year

ABBA – ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – ‘You And Me On The Rock’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Album Of The Year

ABBA – ‘Voyage’

Adele – ’30’

Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’

Brandi Carlile – ‘In These Silent Days’

Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Lizzo – ‘Special’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’

Song Of The Year

Adele – ‘Easy On Me

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – ‘Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Maneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Bad Bunny – ‘Moscow Mule’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – ‘Voyage’

Adele – ’30’

Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Lizzo – ‘Special’

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

Bonobo – ‘Rosewood’

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Diplo & Miguel – ‘Don’t Forget My Love’

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – ‘Intimidated’

Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘On My Knees’

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – ‘Renaissance’

Bonobo – ‘Fragments’

Diplo – ‘Diplo’

Odesza – ‘The Last Goodbye’

Rüfüs Du Sol – ‘Surrender’

Best Rock Performance

Beck – ‘Old Man’

The Black Keys – ‘Wild Child’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’

Bryan Adams – ‘So Happy It Hurts’

Idles – ‘Crawl!’

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’

Turnstile – ‘Holiday’

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – ‘Broken Horses’

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – ‘Patient Number 9’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’

Turnstile – ‘Blackout’

The War On Drugs – ‘Harmonia’s Dream’

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – ‘Dropout Boogie’

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – ‘The Boy Named If’

Idles – ‘Crawler’

Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Mainstream Sellout’

Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Patient Number 9’

Spoon – ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

Big Thief – ‘Certainty’

Florence And The Machine – ‘King’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – ‘WE’

Big Thief – ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’

Björk – ‘Fossora’

Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Cool It Down’

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’

Megadeth – ‘We’ll Be Back’

Muse – ‘Kill Or Be Killed’

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – ‘Degradation Rules’

Turnstile – ‘Blackout’

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – ‘Virgo’s Groove’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’

Lucky Daye – ‘Over’

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – ‘Here With Me’

Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – ‘Cuff It’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Hurt Me So Good’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Muni Long – ‘Hrs & Hrs’

PJ Morton – ‘Please Don’t Walk Away’

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – ‘Breezy (Deluxe)’

Lucky Daye – ‘Candy Drip’

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)’

PJ Morton – ‘Watch The Sun’

Robert Glasper – ‘Black Radio III’

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’

Hitkidd & Glorilla – ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – ‘Beautiful’

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – ‘Die Hard’

Latto – ‘Big Energy (Live)’

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – ‘God Did’

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – ‘Wait For U’

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – ‘Pushin P’

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – ‘Churchill Downs’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – ‘God Did’

Future – ‘I Never Liked You’

Jack Harlow – ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Pusha T – ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Baynk – ‘Adolescence’

Father John Misty – ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Robert Glasper – ‘Black Radio III’

Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff

Best Music Video

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

BTS – ‘Yet To Come’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Justin Bieber – Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story