Ryan Karazija: il commovente omaggio di Hideo Kojima dopo la morte del cantante [FOTO]

I heard the news. I can’t believe it. I don’t want to believe it. Without Ryan, without you and your music, Death Stranding would not have been born. Your music will live forever in this world and in me. Thank you. Rest in peace.

Low Roar Ryan Karazija (1982-2022) pic.twitter.com/buzBwtBHvr

— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 29, 2022