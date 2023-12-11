Cinema Golden Globes 2024: Ecco tutte le Nominations [LISTA] Sono state appena rese note tutte le nomination per l'edizione 2024 dei Golden Globes. Ecco tutti i candidati Di Matteo Furina -

Condividi l'articolo Sono da poco state annunciate le nomination per i prossimi Golden Globes. La cerimonia si svolgerà il prossimo 7 gennaio all’hotel Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles. A reppresentare l’Italia ci sarà Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone, candidato come miglior film straniero. Di seguito la lista completa. Miglior film drammatico

Anatomia di una caduta

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

La zone d’interesse

Miglior film commedia o musicale

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Povere creature

Miglior regista

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – Estranei

Migliore attrice in un film drammatico

Annette Bening – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau ha paura

Jeffrey Wright- American Fiction

Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola

Jennifer Lawrence – Fidanzata in affitto

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Foglie al vento

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Povere creature

Miglior attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe – Povere creature

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May december

Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – Il colore viola

Jodie Foster – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Migliore sceneggiatura

Greta Gerwig 6 Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Tony McNamara – Povere creature

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari – Anatomia di una caduta

Migliore colonna sonora originale

Erskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi – Il ragazzo e l’airone

Mica Levi – La zona di interesse

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Migliore canzone originale

Addicted to Romance – She Came to Me

Dance the Night – Barbie

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

Peaches – Super-Mario Bros. – Il film

Road to Freedom – Rustin

What Was I Made For? – Barbie

Miglior film straniero

Anatomia di una caduta (Francia – Justine Triet)

Foglie al vento (Finlandia – Aki Kaurismäki)

Io capitano (Italia – Matteo Garrone)

Past Lives (Usa – Celine Song)

La società della neve (Spagna – J.A Bayona)

La zona d’interesse (UK/USA – Jonathan Glazer)

Miglior film d’animazione

Il ragazzo e l’airone di Hayao Miyazaki

Elemental di Peter Sohn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse di Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompson

Super Mario Bros. – Il film di Aaron Horvath e Michael Jelenic

Suzume diMakoto Shinkai

Wish di Chris Buck e Fawn Veerasunthorn

Miglior blockbuster

Barbie

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

John Wick 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte Uno

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros. – Il film

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Golden Globes 2024 – Serie e programmi tv

Miglior serie drammatica

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Miglior serie commedia o musicale

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione

Tutta la luce che non vediamo

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Compagni di viaggio

Lezioni di chimica

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin- Succession

Gary Holdman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Dominic West – The Crown

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Muders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale

Rachel Brosnahan – La fantastica signora Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Elle Fanning – The Great

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Matt Bomer – Compagni di viaggio

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

White House Plumbers – Woody Harrelson

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – Beef

Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Riley Keough – Daisy Jone & The Six

Brie Larson – Lezioni di chimica

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong – Beef

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Miglior stand-up comico

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Whas I

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Shumer – Amy Shumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

