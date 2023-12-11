Sono da poco state annunciate le nomination per i prossimi Golden Globes. La cerimonia si svolgerà il prossimo 7 gennaio all’hotel Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles. A reppresentare l’Italia ci sarà Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone, candidato come miglior film straniero. Di seguito la lista completa.
Miglior film drammatico
Anatomia di una caduta
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
La zone d’interesse
Miglior film commedia o musicale
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Povere creature
Miglior regista
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott – Estranei
Migliore attrice in un film drammatico
Annette Bening – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Matt Damon – Air
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau ha paura
Jeffrey Wright- American Fiction
Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale
Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola
Jennifer Lawrence – Fidanzata in affitto
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Foglie al vento
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Povere creature
Miglior attore non protagonista
Willem Dafoe – Povere creature
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May december
Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature
Migliore attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – Il colore viola
Jodie Foster – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Migliore sceneggiatura
Greta Gerwig 6 Noah Baumbach – Barbie
Tony McNamara – Povere creature
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Justine Triet & Arthur Harari – Anatomia di una caduta
Migliore colonna sonora originale
Erskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi – Il ragazzo e l’airone
Mica Levi – La zona di interesse
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Migliore canzone originale
Addicted to Romance – She Came to Me
Dance the Night – Barbie
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
Peaches – Super-Mario Bros. – Il film
Road to Freedom – Rustin
What Was I Made For? – Barbie
Miglior film straniero
Anatomia di una caduta (Francia – Justine Triet)
Foglie al vento (Finlandia – Aki Kaurismäki)
Io capitano (Italia – Matteo Garrone)
Past Lives (Usa – Celine Song)
La società della neve (Spagna – J.A Bayona)
La zona d’interesse (UK/USA – Jonathan Glazer)
Miglior film d’animazione
Il ragazzo e l’airone di Hayao Miyazaki
Elemental di Peter Sohn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse di Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompson
Super Mario Bros. – Il film di Aaron Horvath e Michael Jelenic
Suzume diMakoto Shinkai
Wish di Chris Buck e Fawn Veerasunthorn
Miglior blockbuster
Barbie
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
John Wick 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte Uno
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Super Mario Bros. – Il film
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Golden Globes 2024 – Serie e programmi tv
Miglior serie drammatica
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Miglior serie commedia o musicale
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione
Tutta la luce che non vediamo
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Compagni di viaggio
Lezioni di chimica
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin- Succession
Gary Holdman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Dominic West – The Crown
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Helen Mirren – 1923
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Emma Stone – The Curse
Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Muders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale
Rachel Brosnahan – La fantastica signora Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Elle Fanning – The Great
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
Matt Bomer – Compagni di viaggio
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm – Fargo
White House Plumbers – Woody Harrelson
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun – Beef
Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
Riley Keough – Daisy Jone & The Six
Brie Larson – Lezioni di chimica
Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death
Juno Temple – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Ali Wong – Beef
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Alan Ruck – Succession
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Miglior stand-up comico
Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Whas I
Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Shumer – Amy Shumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Cosa ne pensate? Per chi farete il tifo a questi Golden Globes 2024?
