Golden Globes 2024: Ecco tutte le Nominations [LISTA]

Sono state appena rese note tutte le nomination per l'edizione 2024 dei Golden Globes. Ecco tutti i candidati

Di
Matteo Furina
-
io capitano
Sono da poco state annunciate le nomination per i prossimi Golden Globes. La cerimonia si svolgerà il prossimo 7 gennaio all’hotel Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles. A reppresentare l’Italia ci sarà Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone, candidato come miglior film straniero. Di seguito la lista completa.

Miglior film drammatico 

Anatomia di una caduta

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives 

La zone d’interesse

Miglior film commedia o musicale 

Air

American Fiction

Barbie 

The Holdovers

May December 

Povere creature 

Miglior regista 

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer 

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon 

Celine Song – Past Lives

Miglior attore in un film drammatico 

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn 

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – Estranei

Migliore attrice in un film drammatico 

Annette Bening – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale 

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau ha paura

Jeffrey Wright- American Fiction

Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale 

Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola

Jennifer Lawrence – Fidanzata in affitto

Natalie Portman – May December 

Alma Pöysti – Foglie al vento

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Povere creature

Miglior attore non protagonista 

Willem Dafoe – Povere creature 

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May december

Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature

Migliore attrice non protagonista 

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – Il colore viola

Jodie Foster – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano

Julianne Moore – May December 

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Migliore sceneggiatura 

Greta Gerwig 6 Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Tony McNamara – Povere creature 

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari – Anatomia di una caduta

Migliore colonna sonora originale 

Erskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi – Il ragazzo e l’airone 

Mica Levi – La zona di interesse

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Migliore canzone originale 

Addicted to Romance – She Came to Me

Dance the Night – Barbie

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

Peaches – Super-Mario Bros. – Il film

Road to Freedom – Rustin

What Was I Made For? – Barbie

Miglior film straniero 

Anatomia di una caduta (Francia – Justine Triet)

Foglie al vento (Finlandia – Aki Kaurismäki)

Io capitano (Italia – Matteo Garrone)

Past Lives (Usa – Celine Song)

La società della neve (Spagna – J.A Bayona)

La zona d’interesse (UK/USA – Jonathan Glazer)

Miglior film d’animazione 

Il ragazzo e l’airone di Hayao Miyazaki

Elemental di  Peter Sohn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse di Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompson

Super Mario Bros. – Il film di Aaron Horvath e Michael Jelenic

Suzume diMakoto Shinkai

Wish di Chris Buck e Fawn Veerasunthorn

Miglior blockbuster

Barbie

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3 

John Wick 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte Uno

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 

Super Mario Bros. – Il film

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour 

Golden Globes 2024 – Serie e programmi tv

Miglior serie drammatica 

1923

The Crown 

The Diplomat 

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Miglior serie commedia o musicale 

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione 

Tutta la luce che non vediamo

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Compagni di viaggio

Lezioni di chimica

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica 

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin- Succession

Gary Holdman – Slow Horses 

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Dominic West – The Crown

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica 

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat 

Sarah Snook – Succession

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Muders in the Building 

Jason Segel – Shrinking 

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building 

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear 

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale 

Rachel Brosnahan – La fantastica signora Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary 

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Elle Fanning – The Great

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione 

Matt Bomer – Compagni di viaggio

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six 

Jon Hamm – Fargo

White House Plumbers – Woody Harrelson 

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves 

Steven Yeun – Beef

Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione 

Riley Keough – Daisy Jone & The Six

Brie Larson – Lezioni di chimica

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death 

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong – Beef

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie 

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show 

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie 

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Abby Elliott – The Bear 

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Miglior stand-up comico 

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Whas I 

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage 

Amy Shumer – Amy Shumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Cosa ne pensate? Per chi farete il tifo a questi Golden Globes 2024?

