Il prossimo 18 settembre si terrà la cerimonia degli Emmy Awards, il più importante premio che si possa assegnare una serie tv. Nelle ultime ore sono state rivelate le nomination nelle quali troviamo non poche sorprese ma anche diverse conferme. Si tratta questa dell’ultima occasione per Better Call Saul di essere premiato in questa importante manifestazione. Dovrà tuttavia fare i conti con pezzi da 90 come The Last of Us e House of Dragon. Di seguito tutte le nomination di questa edizione.

Emmy Awards 2023: Tutte le nomination

Miglior Serie Drama