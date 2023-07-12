Il prossimo 18 settembre si terrà la cerimonia degli Emmy Awards, il più importante premio che si possa assegnare una serie tv. Nelle ultime ore sono state rivelate le nomination nelle quali troviamo non poche sorprese ma anche diverse conferme. Si tratta questa dell’ultima occasione per Better Call Saul di essere premiato in questa importante manifestazione. Dovrà tuttavia fare i conti con pezzi da 90 come The Last of Us e House of Dragon. Di seguito tutte le nomination di questa edizione.
Emmy Awards 2023: Tutte le nomination
Miglior Serie Drama
- “Andor”
- “Better Call Saul”
- The Crown”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “The Last of Us”
- “Succession”
- “The White Lotus”
- “Yellowjackets”
Miglior Serie Comedy
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Jury Duty”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “Mercoledì”
Miglior serie limitata o antologica
- “Beef”
- “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Miglior film-tv
- “Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas”
- “Fire Island”
- “Hocus Pocus 2”
- “Prey”
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Miglior attore protagonista di una serie Drama
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie Drama
- Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Miglior attore protagonista di una serie Comedy
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie Comedy
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Jenna Ortega, “Mercoledì”
Miglior attore protagonista di una serie limitata o antologica
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
- Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
- Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”
- Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Miglior attrice protagonista di una serie limitata o antologica
- Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
- Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”
- Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
- Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Ali Wong, “Beef”
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie Drama
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
- Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”
- Theo James, “The White Lotus”
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- Alan Ruck, “Succession”
- Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
- Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie Drama
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
- Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
- Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie Comedy
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie Comedy
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata, antologica o film-tv
- Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
- Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Joseph Lee, “Beef”
- Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”
- Young Mazino, “Beef”
- Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata, antologica o film-tv
- Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Maria Bello, “Beef”
- Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble”
- Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones and the Six”
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
Miglior attore ospite in una serie Drama
- Murray Bartlett, “The Last of Us”
- James Cromwell, “Succession”
- Lamar Johnson, “The Last of Us”
- Arian Moayed, “Succession”
- Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us”
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, “The Last of Us”
Miglior attrice ospite in una serie Drama
- Hiam Abbass, “Succession”
- Cherry Jones, “Succession”
- Melanie Lynskey, “The Last of Us”
- Storm Reid, “The Last of Us”
- Anna Torv, “The Last of Us”
- Harriet Walter, “Succession”
Miglior attore ospite in una serie Comedy
- Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”
- Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Pedro Pascal, “Saturday Night Live”
- Oliver Platt, “The Bear”
- Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”
Miglior attrice ospite in una serie Comedy
- Becky Ann Baker, “Ted Lasso”
- Quinta Brunson, “Saturday Night Live”
- Taraji P. Henson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Judith Light, “Poker Face”
- Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
- Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”
Miglior show animato
Migliore regia per una serie Drama
- Benjamin Caron, “Andor”
- Dearbhla Walsh, “Bad Sisters”
- Andrij Parekh, “Succession”
- Mark Mylod, “Succession”
- Lorene Scafaria, “Succession”
- Peter Hoar, “The Last of Us”
- Mike White, “The White Lotus”
Migliore regia per una serie Comedy
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”
- Christopher Storer, “The Bear”
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Mary Lou Belli, “Ms. Pat”
- Tim Burton, “Mercoledì”
Migliore regia per una serie per una serie limitata, antologica o film-tv
- Lee Sung Jin, “Beef”
- Jake Schreier, “Beef”
- Carl Franklin, “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Paris Barclay, “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton, “Fleishman is in Trouble”
- Dan Trachtenberg, “Prey”
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie Drama
- “Andor”
- “Bad Sisters”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Succession”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The White Lotus”
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie Comedy
- “Barry”
- “Jury Duty”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “The Bear”
- “The Other Two”
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie limitata, antologica o film-tv
- “Beef”
- “Fire Island”
- “Fleishman is in Trouble”
- “Prey”
- “Swarm”
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Miglior Competition Show
- “The Amazing Race”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Miglior Talk Show
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “The Problem with Jon Stewart”
