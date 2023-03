Pokèmon, la scena dell’addio di Ash e Pikachu [VIDEO]

After almost 26 years of adventures, Ash Ketchum and his partner Pokémon, Pikachu conclude their journey in the Pokémon anime. I can’t express how grateful I am to @rica_matsumoto3 ❤️ Thank you for everything, Ash and Pikachu. I will miss you both so much 😭❤️ #Anipoke #アニポケ pic.twitter.com/HupUepEK94