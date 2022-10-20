Musica

Curiosità Eminem rappa come in una canzone dei Talking Heads: il video è bellissimo [VIDEO] Di Andrea Campana -

Condividi l'articolo Le interviste di Eminem manipolate per trasformare le sue uscite in una canzone dei Talking Heads: il video più bello che vedrete oggi Domanda: e se Eminem cantasse una canzone dei Talking Heads? Perché, direte. Non c’è un motivo, come probabilmente non ne aveva uno il genio di Nick Lutsko, l’autore di questo e altri video parodia, nel rimaneggiare sapientemente varie interviste del rapper costruendoci attorno una base che somigli con estrema precisione a un brano della storica band new wave. Forse perché la voce di Eminem, distorta e velocizzata, gli avrà ricordato un po’ gli acuti improvvisi e a singhiozzo di David Byrne, specie quando canta dal vivo. O forse anche per prendere un po’ in giro il buon vecchio Slim Shady quando giunge ad asserire di avere una “malattia per le rime”, “a rhyming disease”.

Il risutato, come possiamo vedere e sentire, è fenomenale. Non solo Lutsko costruisce una completa canzone inedita a imitazione dello stile dei Talking Heads, con strofa / ritornello / variazione e con Eminem vocalist d’eccezione; ma si premura anche di aggiungere effetti visivi, come quello che, a destra, nel riportare le liriche richiama anche la grafica dell’album della band True Stories (1986).

Nei colori e negli effetti possiamo vedere anche una certa caratterizzazione vintage, quasi vapor per certi versi, poiché il video originale era stato realizzato nella seconda metà degli anni ’10 da Lutsko per un canale YouTube di nome Super Deluxe, che ora non esiste più. Per fortuna l’autore si è premurato di ricaricare tutte queste fantastiche parodie online.

Il testo della canzone, per chi volesse godersela appieno:

“I’ve got a rhyming disease

In my head everything rhymes

I write and write until I can’t, ’til my brian hurts

Lyrics in my head all the time“

“I’ve made a lotta songs

I don’t know how many I’ve made

But I’ve made a lotta songs

And I write every day“

“I put my orange four-inch

Door hinge in storage

And ate porridge with George

People say the world orange

Doesn’t rhyme with anything“

“From the hi-hat to the snare, to the vocals

I love beats and rhymes

Just the craft of it, I was in the rap olympics

Rapping and singing and dancing and

I am white“

“Something about the pen and paper

I can look at all my ideas, and I can see them

If I don’t got paper I’ll write it on my hand

Fill up the hand and transfer it to paper“

“Words are like puzzles, how can I figure this puzzle out?

How can I take words and put them at the end of the sentence

But in between maybe make some words rhyme in between the rhyme

And like sandwich them?“

“I’ve been bored with the english language

Wordplay and metaphors and similies

Multi-syllabe rhyming, stream of consciousness

I’ve got a rhyming disease“

