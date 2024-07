Japanese Historian Yu Hirayama says that Yasuke was a samurai 🥷🏾



"There seems to be a lot of talk about Yasuke, a black man who served Nobunaga Oda. Historical records about him are quite scarce but, there is no doubt that he was a 'samurai' serving Nobunaga"



"I can say this… pic.twitter.com/DGyPCCXLSV