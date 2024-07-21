Terrifier 3: c’è una scena talmente orribile che neanche gli addetti ai lavori sono riusciti a guardarla [VIDEO]

Che la saga di Terrifier sia… bé, terrificante, non è una novità, e di certo ormai è ben noto anche come a livello di contenuti grafici e gore la serie non si risparmi. Ma sembra che in Terrifier 3, in uscita in ottobre, ci sia una scena talmente disturbante che anche gli stessi addetti ai lavori avrebbero fatto fatica a vederla.

The team at @SignatureEntUK witnessed a first look at footage from @damienleone’s #Terrifier3.

This was one reaction. She'll never be the same again.

Experience what she saw & more only in cinemas 11 October. pic.twitter.com/Xv97qyCuZ8

— Signature Entertainment 🎬 (@SignatureEntUK) July 18, 2024