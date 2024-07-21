Terrifier 3: c’è una scena talmente orribile che neanche gli addetti ai lavori sono riusciti a guardarla [VIDEO]

terrifier
La reazione di un membro del team di Terrifier 3 dopo aver visto questa scena sta facendo il giro del web

Che la saga di Terrifier sia… bé, terrificante, non è una novità, e di certo ormai è ben noto anche come a livello di contenuti grafici e gore la serie non si risparmi. Ma sembra che in Terrifier 3, in uscita in ottobre, ci sia una scena talmente disturbante che anche gli stessi addetti ai lavori avrebbero fatto fatica a vederla.

Lo si vede nella reazione di questa donna, membro del team di distribuzione, diffusa via social a mo’ di pubblicità (e funziona bene, diciamolo). Non conosciamo il contenuto della scena ma la reaction è abbastanza per alzare l’hype. Non è un caso isolato, comunque: pare che lo stesso attore interprete del terribile Art the Clown, David Howard Thornton, abbia trovato alcune scene talmente intense da aver quasi vomitato sul set!

Terrifier 3 è in uscita al cinema l'11 ottobre 2024.