Poor Things, the new film by Yorgos Lanthimos starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe. Projected in Ita cinemas in January, the film is a breath of fresh air for both cinematic aesthetics and contemporary content. Here our review.

Condividi l'articolo Poor Things, The Plot Bella Baxter (portayed terrifically by Emma Stone) is the beautiful creature of Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) brought back to life by the troubled surgeon’s experiments. It is a rebirth of soul and thought made possible by the brain transplant of an unborn child. The inevitable nod to Tim Burton is present, although the Greek director infuses it with a vibrant world of color, steering clear of the darker elements, and making the reference to a classic like “Dr. Frankenstein” all the more welcome. However, Bella doesn’t exhibit a repulsive appearance; far from it. She is smart and insightful, representing the purity of those who, returning to life with absolute naiveté, will inevitably come face to face with the “dark side” of humanity and the world. As time goes by, the main character matures, learns, experiences, understands, and discovers herself through interactions with others. Crucial to her development is the encounter with the Casanova lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (portrayed by the extraordinary and unexpected Mark Ruffalo), an arrogant bourgeois who enables Bella to explore and learn about the beauties and misfortunes of the world.

Poor Things – Mark Ruffalo alias Duncan Wedderburn

Poor Things, The Review

A breath of fresh air in terms of cinematic innovation, aesthetics, and content. Yorgos Lanthimos directs and co-writes this film with Tony McNamara, providing numerous moments of entertainment while also provoking thought. The film liberates itself entirely from societal constraints, aiming to rediscover the primal sense of wonder inherent in childhood exploration. “It’s a charming attraction to purity, to something that remains untarnished”, reflects Emma Stone on the film. “It’s a desire to reclaim a part of ourselves reminiscent of our past innocence, urging us to rediscover that purity within.”

Bella’s persona as emancipation for women

Not just that. This is a brave story because it addresses what it means to be a resolute and free woman. A woman who never worries about what others may think; she simply doesn’t assume to be their property. She rejects the constraints of her stepfather, the concerns of her future husband (Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless), the obsessive jealousies of the narcissistic dandy Wedderburn, and the cynicism of the adventurer Harry Astley (Jerrod Carmichael). She does so through progressive awareness achieved by studying and emancipating the female body. In “Poor Things,” the portrayal of female sexuality is extremely contemporary as it successfully explores sex free of taboos and, above all, guilt.

Poor Things – Emma Stone alias Bella Baxter

The male characters

Exploring themes of sexuality and societal norms, the film delves into men’s inherent desire for control and ownership over women, reflecting a dated and patriarchal mindset. McNamara characterizes the film as a scathing satire on male behavior: “‘Poor Things’ thoroughly dissects how men perceive women, the pressure they impose, and their belief that women exist to serve them,” he explains. “We were keenly aware of the social dynamics within this narrative and their relevance to contemporary society.” The male characters, portrayed with depth and vulnerability by the actors, serve as a foil to the strong female leads of Bella and Martha Von Kurtzroc (played by the legendary Hanna Schygulla). These women embody authenticity and humanity, embracing life and fostering healthy interpersonal relationships.

Poor Things – Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe (Dr. Godwin)

The movie’s aesthetics

The film’s aesthetics demand attention. Lanthimos meticulously crafted the set design, lighting, and camerawork. Set designers James Price and Shona Heath wowed audiences with their imaginative reimagining of cities, infused with distinctive steampunk elements. The result is an ever-present surreal atmosphere, oscillating between bygone eras and dystopian futures.

Lanthimos‘s notable sense of humor, shines through in the film as well. Utilizing imaginative set design, he creates a fantastical rendition of the metaphorical “The Island of Dr. Moreau”, inhabited by charmingly peculiar animals with eccentric crossbreeds. This distorted portrayal, enhanced by the use of a quadrangular lens, aims to depict society and life through the lens of human distortion.

Photography

The cinematography paints a picture with impressionistic hues, a subtle play of black and white, and vibrant colors that accompany the main characters’ journey towards self-discovery. “Poor Things” is a film to relish for its atypicality, irony, and its knack for delving into the deepest recesses of the mind. Reflecting on Mark Ruffalo‘s words, George Bernard Shaw once said that to make viewers swallow the medicine, you must first make them laugh. Indeed, humor proves to be a potent tool for individuals to address their consciousness and shape their destiny.

Poor Things – Photography

Poor Things, The Cast

Emma Stone: Bella Baxter

Mark Ruffalo: Duncan Wedderburn

Willem Dafoe: Godwin Baxter

Ramy Youssef: Max McCandless

Hanna Schygulla: Martha Von Kurtzroc

Christopher Abbot: Alfie Blessington

Suzy Bemba: Toinette

Jerrod Carmichael: Harry Astley

Kathryn Hunter: Swiney

Vicki Pepperdine: Mrs. Prim

Margaret Qualley: Felicity

Poor Things, Official Trailer

What do you think about it?

