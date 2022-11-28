Ecco tutti i titoli da non lasciarsi scappare nel mese di dicembre 2022 sulla piattaforma Disney. Spicca la serie de Il Mistero dei Templari

Mese davvero interessante per tutti gli abbonati di Disney+. In questi ultimi giorni dell’anno infatti sulla piattaforma di Topolino arriveranno moltissimi film e serie tv davvero intriganti partendo dallo show dedicato a Il Mistero dei Templari fino ad arrivare alla serie animata basata su Una Notte al museo. Di seguito tutte le uscite di Dicembre su Disney Plus.

Novità Disney +: ecco tutti i titoli disponibili a Dicembre 2022

2 Dicembre

Akashinga: lotta al bracconaggio

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Le ali della Patagonia

The Territory

Diario di una schiappa – La legge dei più grandi (Rodrick Rules)

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

7 Dicembre

Alice e la Pasticceria delle Meraviglie (S1 Ep. 1-5)

Animal Fight Club (S1-6)

Accendi il cervello con: L’illusionista (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S3 Ep. 1-8)

A casa di Raven (S5 Ep. 1-2)

The Villains of Valley View (S1 Ep.1)

La misteriosa accademia dei giovani geni – Finale di Stagione 2

Nuovo Santa Clause cercasi – Ep. 5

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Ep. 8

8 Dicembre

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – Première