Mese davvero interessante per tutti gli abbonati di Disney+. In questi ultimi giorni dell’anno infatti sulla piattaforma di Topolino arriveranno moltissimi film e serie tv davvero intriganti partendo dallo show dedicato a Il Mistero dei Templari fino ad arrivare alla serie animata basata su Una Notte al museo. Di seguito tutte le uscite di Dicembre su Disney Plus.
Novità Disney +: ecco tutti i titoli disponibili a Dicembre 2022
2 Dicembre
- Akashinga: lotta al bracconaggio
- Heroes of the Mediterranean
- Le ali della Patagonia
- The Territory
- Diario di una schiappa – La legge dei più grandi (Rodrick Rules)
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
7 Dicembre
- Alice e la Pasticceria delle Meraviglie (S1 Ep. 1-5)
- Animal Fight Club (S1-6)
- Accendi il cervello con: L’illusionista (S1)
- Botswana (S1)
- Gigantosaurus (S3 Ep. 1-8)
- A casa di Raven (S5 Ep. 1-2)
- The Villains of Valley View (S1 Ep.1)
- La misteriosa accademia dei giovani geni – Finale di Stagione 2
- Nuovo Santa Clause cercasi – Ep. 5
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Ep. 8
8 Dicembre
Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – Première
9 Dicembre
- Area 51: The CIA’s Secret Files
- CMA Country Christmas
- Il segreto degli oceani
- Shark Vs Tuna
- Retrograde
- Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – Première
- Notte al museo (Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again)
14 Dicembre
- Alaska: Terra di predatori (S1)
- Broken Karaoke (Corti, S1 Ep. 1)
- Oceani: i segreti degli abissi (S5)
- Natale a suon di luci (S10)
- The Owl House – Aspirante strega (S3, Ep. 1)
- L’energia del futuro (Positive Energy) (S1)
- Il mistero dei Templari – La serie
15 Dicembre
A Very Backstreet Holiday
16 Dicembre
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
- Heroes of the Long Road Home con Martha Raddatz
- Mafia Confidential
- Muppets 2 – Ricercati (Versione Canta Tu)
- Where Oceans Collide
- If These Walls Could Sing – Première
- Le Pupille – Première
21 Dicembre
- Antichi misteri – Ancient X Files (S2, Ep. 1-5)
- Africa: I primi passi (S1)
- Muoviti o muori (S1)
- The Flagmakers
- Port Protection, Alaska (S1-5)
23 Dicembre
- Il futuro dell’oro nero (From the Ashes)
- Jaguar Beach Battle
- Little Giant
- 28 Dicembre
- Generation X (S1)
- Regno selvaggio (S1-4)
- Esperimenti esplosivi (S1-2)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
30 Dicembre
- Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures
- Generation Youtube
Che ne pensate? Quali titoli vi intrigano maggiormente?
