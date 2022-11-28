Novità Disney+: film e serie TV in arrivo a Dicembre 2022

Ecco tutti i titoli da non lasciarsi scappare nel mese di dicembre 2022 sulla piattaforma Disney. Spicca la serie de Il Mistero dei Templari

Di
Matteo Furina
-
disney plus
Condividi l'articolo

Mese davvero interessante per tutti gli abbonati di Disney+. In questi ultimi giorni dell’anno infatti sulla piattaforma di Topolino arriveranno moltissimi film e serie tv davvero intriganti partendo dallo show dedicato a Il Mistero dei Templari fino ad arrivare alla serie animata basata su Una Notte al museo. Di seguito tutte le uscite di Dicembre su Disney Plus.

Novità Disney +: ecco tutti i titoli disponibili a Dicembre 2022

2 Dicembre

  • Akashinga: lotta al bracconaggio
  • Heroes of the Mediterranean
  • Le ali della Patagonia
  • The Territory
  • Diario di una schiappa – La legge dei più grandi (Rodrick Rules)
  • Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

7 Dicembre

  • Alice e la Pasticceria delle Meraviglie (S1 Ep. 1-5)
  • Animal Fight Club (S1-6)
  • Accendi il cervello con: L’illusionista (S1)
  • Botswana (S1)
  • Gigantosaurus (S3 Ep. 1-8)
  • A casa di Raven (S5 Ep. 1-2)
  • The Villains of Valley View (S1 Ep.1)
  • La misteriosa accademia dei giovani geni – Finale di Stagione 2
  • Nuovo Santa Clause cercasi – Ep. 5
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Ep. 8

8 Dicembre

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – Première

9 Dicembre

  • Area 51: The CIA’s Secret Files
  • CMA Country Christmas
  • Il segreto degli oceani
  • Shark Vs Tuna
  • Retrograde
  • Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – Première
  • Notte al museo (Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again)

14 Dicembre

  • Alaska: Terra di predatori (S1)
  • Broken Karaoke (Corti, S1 Ep. 1)
  • Oceani: i segreti degli abissi (S5)
  • Natale a suon di luci (S10)
  • The Owl House – Aspirante strega (S3, Ep. 1)
  • L’energia del futuro (Positive Energy) (S1)
  • Il mistero dei Templari – La serie 

15 Dicembre

A Very Backstreet Holiday

16 Dicembre

  • Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
  • Heroes of the Long Road Home con Martha Raddatz
  • Mafia Confidential
  • Muppets 2 – Ricercati (Versione Canta Tu)
  • Where Oceans Collide
  • If These Walls Could Sing – Première
  • Le Pupille – Première

21 Dicembre

  • Antichi misteri – Ancient X Files (S2, Ep. 1-5)
  • Africa: I primi passi (S1)
  • Muoviti o muori (S1)
  • The Flagmakers
  • Port Protection, Alaska (S1-5)

23 Dicembre

  • Il futuro dell’oro nero (From the Ashes)
  • Jaguar Beach Battle
  • Little Giant
  • 28 Dicembre
  • Generation X (S1)
  • Regno selvaggio (S1-4)
  • Esperimenti esplosivi (S1-2)
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
  • Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl

30 Dicembre

  • Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures
  • Generation Youtube

Che ne pensate? Quali titoli vi intrigano maggiormente?

Seguiteci su LaScimmiaPensa

Avatar di Matteo Furina
Matteo Furina
In teoria sono un giornalista. In pratica scrivo di cose belle su un sito bellissimo. Perchè dai, nessuno è più fico della Scimmia.