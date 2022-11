Holy frick. Twitch streamer @dinossindgeil has done something never seen before. The PERFECT Any% No Hit Run of 7 different games… back to back



Demon's Souls, Dark Souls 1, 2, & 3, Bloodborne, Sekiro and Elden Ring, if you get hit, you restart them all… wtf pic.twitter.com/0wlWFgEeTv