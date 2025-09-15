Emmy Awards 2025, tutti i Vincitori [LISTA]

Si è conclusa anche l'edizione 2025 degli Emmy Awards dove non sono mancante le sorprese. Ecco tutti i vincitori

Di
Matteo Furina
-
emmy
Condividi l'articolo

Seguiteci sempre su LaScimmiaPensa e iscrivetevi al nostro canale WhatsApp

Si è conclusa anche questa edizione 2024 degli Emmy Awards che ha visto tantissime novità per quanto riguarda le serie tv che si sono portate a casa gli ambiti premio rispetto allo scorso anno. Benissimo Shogun con 18 premi, bene ma non come ci s pensava The Bear. Gloria anche per Baby Reindeer. Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.

Emmy Awards 2023: Tutti i vincitori

SERIE DRAMA

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt – Miglior serie drammatica
  • Scissione
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

SERIE COMEDY

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • The Studio – Miglior serie comica
  • What We Do in the Shadows

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

  • Adolescence – Migliore miniserie
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin

TV MOVIE

  • Bridget Jones – Un amore di ragazzo
  • Misteri dal profondo
  • Mountainhead
  • Nonnas
  • Rebel Ridge – Miglior film per la TV

SERIE ANIMATA

  • Arcane – Miglior programma animato
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Common Side Effects
  • I Simpson
  • Love, Death & Robots

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
  • Adam Scott – Scissione
  • Noah Wyle – The Pitt (vincitore)

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Kathy Bates – Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
  • Britt Lower – Scissione (vincitrice)
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
  • Seth Rogen – The Studio (vincitore)
  • Jason Segel – Shrinking
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Uzo Aduba – The Residence
  • Kristin Bell – Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Adebiri – The Bear
  • Jean Smart – Hacks (vincitrice)

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Colin Farrell – The Penguin
  • Stephen Graham – Adolescence (vincitore)
  • Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch – Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
  • Meghann Fahy – Sirens
  • Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
  • Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (vincitrice)
  • Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Zach Cherry – Scissione
  • Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
  • James Marsden – Paradise
  • Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman – Scissione (vincitore)
  • John Turturro – Scissione

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Patricia Arquette – Scissione
  • Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
  • Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (vincitrice)
  • Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
  • Parker Posey – The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
  • Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking
  • Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere (vincitore)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
  • Michael Urie – Shrinking

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Liza Colon-Zayas – The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (vincitrice)
  • Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams – Shrinking

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Javier Bardem – Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • Bill Camp – Presunto innocente
  • Owen Cooper – Adolescence (vincitore)
  • Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex
  • Peter Sarsgaard – Presunto innocente
  • Ashley Walters – Adolescence

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Erin Doherty – Adolescence (vincitrice)
  • Ruth Negga – Presunto innocente
  • Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
  • Chloe Sevigny – Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
  • Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
  • Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Giancarlo Esposito – The Boys
  • Scott Glenn – The White Lotus
  • Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt (vincitore)
  • Joe Pantoliano – The Last of Us
  • Forest Whitaker – Andor
  • Jeffrey Wright – The Last of Us

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Jane Alexander – Scissione
  • Gwendoline Christie – Scissione
  • Kaitlyn Dever – The Last of Us
  • Cherry Jones – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Catherine O’Hara – The Last of Us
  • Merrit Wever – Scissione (vincitrice)

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Jon Bernthal – The Bear
  • Bryan Cranston – The Studio (vincitore)
  • Dave Franco – The Studio
  • Ron Howard – The Studio
  • Anthony Mackie – The Studio
  • Martin Scorsese – The Studio

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Olivia Colman – The Bear
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear
  • Cynthia Erivo – Poker Face
  • Robby Hoffman – Hacks
  • Zoe Kravitz – The Studio
  • Julianne Nicholson – Hacks (vincitrice)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Dan Gilroy – Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
  • Dan Erickson – Scissione (Cold Harbor)
  • R. Scott Gemmill – The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
  • Joe Sachs – The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)
  • Will Smithm – Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky – Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
  • Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (AGG)
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Ritorno a scuola)
  • Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal (Pilot’s Code)
  • Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms – What We Do In The Shadows (The Finale)
  • Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez – The Studio (La promozione)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali – Black Mirror (Gente comune)
  • Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex (Una bibita dietetica conveniente)
  • Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
  • Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham – Adolescence (vincitori)
  • Joshua Zetumer – Non dire niente (La gente nella terra)

REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Jessica Lee Gagné – Scissione (Il bardo Chikhai)
  • Dan Gilroy – Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
  • Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)
  • Adam Randall – Slow Horses (Arrivederci)
  • Ben Stiller – Scissione (Cold Harbor)
  • John Wells – The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
  • Mike White – The White Lotus (Amor fati)

REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Lucia Aniello – Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
  • James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern (A te, signora Schneiderman)
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (Tovaglioli)
  • Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal (Pilot’s Code)
  • Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg – The Studio (Il piano sequenza)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Philip Barantini – Adolescence
  • Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
  • Lesli Linka Glatter – Zero Day
  • Nicole Kassell – Sirens (Esilio)
  • Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex (Non è così grave)
  • Helen Shaver – The Penguin (Cent’anni)

Che ne pensate? Per chi facevate il tifo a questi Emmy Awards?