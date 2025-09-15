Seguiteci sempre su LaScimmiaPensa e iscrivetevi al nostro canale WhatsApp
Si è conclusa anche questa edizione 2024 degli Emmy Awards che ha visto tantissime novità per quanto riguarda le serie tv che si sono portate a casa gli ambiti premio rispetto allo scorso anno. Benissimo Shogun con 18 premi, bene ma non come ci s pensava The Bear. Gloria anche per Baby Reindeer. Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.
Emmy Awards 2023: Tutti i vincitori
SERIE DRAMA
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt – Miglior serie drammatica
- Scissione
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
SERIE COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio – Miglior serie comica
- What We Do in the Shadows
MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
- Adolescence – Migliore miniserie
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
TV MOVIE
- Bridget Jones – Un amore di ragazzo
- Misteri dal profondo
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge – Miglior film per la TV
SERIE ANIMATA
- Arcane – Miglior programma animato
- Bob’s Burgers
- Common Side Effects
- I Simpson
- Love, Death & Robots
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Adam Scott – Scissione
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt (vincitore)
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower – Scissione (vincitrice)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen – The Studio (vincitore)
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Uzo Aduba – The Residence
- Kristin Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Adebiri – The Bear
- Jean Smart – Hacks (vincitrice)
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence (vincitore)
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch – Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy – Sirens
- Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (vincitrice)
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Zach Cherry – Scissione
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
- James Marsden – Paradise
- Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman – Scissione (vincitore)
- John Turturro – Scissione
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Patricia Arquette – Scissione
- Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (vincitrice)
- Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
- Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere (vincitore)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Michael Urie – Shrinking
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Liza Colon-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (vincitrice)
- Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Javier Bardem – Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- Bill Camp – Presunto innocente
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence (vincitore)
- Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard – Presunto innocente
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence (vincitrice)
- Ruth Negga – Presunto innocente
- Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
- Chloe Sevigny – Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
- Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Boys
- Scott Glenn – The White Lotus
- Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt (vincitore)
- Joe Pantoliano – The Last of Us
- Forest Whitaker – Andor
- Jeffrey Wright – The Last of Us
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Jane Alexander – Scissione
- Gwendoline Christie – Scissione
- Kaitlyn Dever – The Last of Us
- Cherry Jones – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Catherine O’Hara – The Last of Us
- Merrit Wever – Scissione (vincitrice)
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Jon Bernthal – The Bear
- Bryan Cranston – The Studio (vincitore)
- Dave Franco – The Studio
- Ron Howard – The Studio
- Anthony Mackie – The Studio
- Martin Scorsese – The Studio
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Olivia Colman – The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear
- Cynthia Erivo – Poker Face
- Robby Hoffman – Hacks
- Zoe Kravitz – The Studio
- Julianne Nicholson – Hacks (vincitrice)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Dan Gilroy – Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
- Dan Erickson – Scissione (Cold Harbor)
- R. Scott Gemmill – The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
- Joe Sachs – The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)
- Will Smithm – Slow Horses (Arrivederci)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky – Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (AGG)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Ritorno a scuola)
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal (Pilot’s Code)
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms – What We Do In The Shadows (The Finale)
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez – The Studio (La promozione)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali – Black Mirror (Gente comune)
- Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex (Una bibita dietetica conveniente)
- Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
- Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham – Adolescence (vincitori)
- Joshua Zetumer – Non dire niente (La gente nella terra)
REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA
- Jessica Lee Gagné – Scissione (Il bardo Chikhai)
- Dan Gilroy – Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
- Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)
- Adam Randall – Slow Horses (Arrivederci)
- Ben Stiller – Scissione (Cold Harbor)
- John Wells – The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
- Mike White – The White Lotus (Amor fati)
REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
- Lucia Aniello – Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
- James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern (A te, signora Schneiderman)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (Tovaglioli)
- Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal (Pilot’s Code)
- Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg – The Studio (Il piano sequenza)
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
- Philip Barantini – Adolescence
- Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
- Lesli Linka Glatter – Zero Day
- Nicole Kassell – Sirens (Esilio)
- Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex (Non è così grave)
- Helen Shaver – The Penguin (Cent’anni)
Che ne pensate? Per chi facevate il tifo a questi Emmy Awards?