Si è conclusa anche questa edizione 2024 degli Emmy Awards che ha visto tantissime novità per quanto riguarda le serie tv che si sono portate a casa gli ambiti premio rispetto allo scorso anno. Benissimo Shogun con 18 premi, bene ma non come ci s pensava The Bear. Gloria anche per Baby Reindeer. Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.